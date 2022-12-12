Nampak CEO urges shareholders to back rights offer

Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
African Transformation Movement leader says Constitutional Court should reject Ramaphosa’s bid to review and set aside the panel’s report
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
The company has been facing cost pressures after the Russia-Ukraine war led to a dramatic increase in grain prices earlier in the year
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Kremlin loyalist and LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky boasts about recruiting Viktor Bout after prisoner swap
The first African side to reach the last four at a World Cup will go up against former colonial power
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
As shareholders mull how to vote this week on the proposed R2bn capital raise, debt-laden Nampak has lost nearly half its share value since announcing plans for a rights offer at the beginning of December.
Africa’s biggest packaging group, which saw Standard Bank and PSG asset management last week increase their shareholding in the packaging group, has seen its share price plunge more than 48% on the news of its upcoming proposed rights offer...
