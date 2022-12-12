Companies / Industrials

Nampak CEO urges shareholders to back rights offer

12 December 2022 - 20:18 Michelle Gumede

As shareholders mull how to vote this week on the proposed R2bn capital raise, debt-laden Nampak has lost nearly half its share value since announcing plans for a rights offer at the beginning of December.

Africa’s biggest packaging group, which saw Standard Bank and PSG asset management last week increase their shareholding in the packaging group, has seen its share price plunge more than 48% on the news of its upcoming proposed rights offer...

