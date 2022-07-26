×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild expects 30% drop in headline earnings

Building materials retailer sees slowdown in home improvement

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 16:24 Nico Gous

SA’s biggest building materials retailer Cashbuild is expecting headline earnings to drop almost a third in its 2022 financial year with the Covid-19  home-improvement boom waning. 

This comes a day after it flagged a double-digit revenue fall for its half-year to end-June partly as a result of the July 2021 riots...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.