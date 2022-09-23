×

Competition Tribunal sends Caxton-Mpact merger tussle back to commission

The process is likely to begin afresh and could well allow the takeover plans to be realised

23 September 2022 - 16:46 Michelle Gumede

Despite being at loggerheads over Caxton’s intention to acquire control over Johannesburg-based paper and plastics packaging manufacturer Mpact, both companies have welcomed the Competition Tribunal’s decision to refer the matter back to the Competition Commission for reconsideration.

The tribunal on Friday set aside a decision by the commission that denied Caxton permission to file a separate notification of a merger between the publisher and Mpact, in which it holds a 34% stake...

