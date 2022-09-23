JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Despite being at loggerheads over Caxton’s intention to acquire control over Johannesburg-based paper and plastics packaging manufacturer Mpact, both companies have welcomed the Competition Tribunal’s decision to refer the matter back to the Competition Commission for reconsideration.
The tribunal on Friday set aside a decision by the commission that denied Caxton permission to file a separate notification of a merger between the publisher and Mpact, in which it holds a 34% stake...
Competition Tribunal sends Caxton-Mpact merger tussle back to commission
The process is likely to begin afresh and could well allow the takeover plans to be realised
