Public pressure forces Ramaphosa to U-turn on perks

In a major climbdown amid a public backlash, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday withdrew a controversial policy that boosted the benefits and privileges for ministers and their deputies, including access to free electricity and water at their official residences.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the withdrawal of the ... ministerial handbook for 2022. The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the executive guide, pending a review,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said at a media briefing on Monday.
City Press reported last week that the ministerial handbook had been amended to remove a cap on municipal utilities for ministers and deputy ministers, meaning that they do not pay a cent for electricity and water at their official residences. The amendment to the handbook came months after Ramaphosa announced a salary increase of 3% for politicians and other government officials. Cabinet ministers earn R2.4m a year, while their deputies are paid R2m.
According to the previous handbook, the department of public works is responsible for providing water and electricity, provided the cost is limited to R5,000 a month.
The matter has been damaging for Ramaphosa, who upon assuming office promised to rein in the runaway budget deficit by cutting executive spending and reducing the size of the cabinet.
Critics have said the excessive ministerial perks prove Ramaphosa and the ANC government are out of touch and cannot understand the concerns of ordinary citizens amid the cost of living crisis, which has left many families struggling to afford the basics.
When the story broke, the government initially defended the perks, saying they were part of the package for ministers and their deputies who are living in state-owned houses in service of the country. “Ministers and deputy ministers pay for the usage of electricity and water at their private residences. The department of public works & infrastructure pays for the usage of water and electricity of state-owned buildings, such as official residences,” government spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement last week.
Providing the rationale for the about-turn, Magwenya said Ramaphosa acknowledged the concerns raised by the public.
The president “acknowledges and appreciates the public sentiments on the matter. However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny is false”, he said.
According to DA MP Leon Schreiber, under Ramaphosa’s amendments, taxpayers would have also had to spend R87m more every year on additional staff in ministerial offices.
The DA had threatened protests if the president failed to apologise and replace the contentious policy. It had already laid a complaint with the public protector over the apparent fact that there is no law that provides for the existence of the ministerial handbook.
“The DA will ... persist in our efforts to completely reform the ministerial handbook system, which now gives the president dictatorial powers to force taxpayers to pay for ministerial perks, without even having to inform parliament or the public.
“This means that Ramaphosa is entirely at liberty to reintroduce the perks he has just withdrawn at any moment, without any parliamentary oversight,” Schreiber said.
Dictatorial
“This is absolutely unacceptable and presents a danger to our constitutional democracy ...
“Instead of Ramaphosa having dictatorial powers to dish out patronage to his cabinet colleagues, it must be parliament, through an open, transparent and participatory process, that decides on any limited cabinet benefits that may be appropriate in particular cases,” he said.
Labour federation Cosatu recently criticised the ministerial perks for water and electricity, describing them as “shameful and scandalous” considering that millions of poor people in SA are struggling with the escalating cost of living.
phakathib@businesslive.co.za
