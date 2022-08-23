Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Companies that fail to address the risks may face stranded assets and workers, as well as lose their social licence to operate
Thousands of new firms will be required to register with the Financial Intelligence Centre in terms of proposed legislative amendments that seek to avoid SA’s greylisting
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
The company is an affiliate of energy giant Rosneft, which owns about 49% and us under sanctions by Western nations
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Former champ questions reasoning behind excluding the Serb because of his views on Covid
SMA Technologies CEO Jeurgen Reinert says it is only a matter of time before SA follows Europe in adopting electric vehicles
Moody’s affiliate affirms Omnia’s outlook as positive
The fertiliser producer benefited from a spike in prices during the Covid-19 pandemic, which recently increased due to the war in Ukraine
GCR Ratings affirmed the outlook of Omnia from stable to positive, the chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group said on Tuesday, as its earnings profile is expected to improve over the next two years.
The Moody’s affiliate affirmed Omnia’s long and short-term national scale issuer ratings at A(ZA) and A1(ZA) because of its conservative capital management policies...
