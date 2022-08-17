Bourse gives up most of the previous day’s gains after mining companies were hit by weaker commodity prices
All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
HR processes in the spotlight at parliamentary committee hearing on public protector’s fitness to hold office
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The stock price capped 10 consecutive days of gains on Wednesday, its best performance since 2013
Wage increases above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3-6% raise the prospect of a wage price spiral with second-round effects on inflation, Bank deputy governor warns
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Move seen as attempt to shore up falling popularity of ruling MPLA
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
SA’s largest packaged goods company, Tiger Brands, announced on Wednesday that it was beginning the rollout of solar power at 35 of its manufacturing sites as part of its strategy to reduce its dependence on an unreliable power supply from Eskom.
This comes as the owner of Koo, Oros and Crosse & Blackwell looks to reduce its energy usage from the power grid by 30% by 2030. This is part of its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, with a target of net zero emissions by 2050...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tiger Brands to use solar power at 35 manufacturing plants
The aim is to have 65% of the business’s electricity requirements at a manufacturing level across SA sourced from sustainable energy by 2030
SA’s largest packaged goods company, Tiger Brands, announced on Wednesday that it was beginning the rollout of solar power at 35 of its manufacturing sites as part of its strategy to reduce its dependence on an unreliable power supply from Eskom.
This comes as the owner of Koo, Oros and Crosse & Blackwell looks to reduce its energy usage from the power grid by 30% by 2030. This is part of its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, with a target of net zero emissions by 2050...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.