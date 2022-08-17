KAP Industrial jumps after flagging profit surge

Brent crude was down 44c at $91.90 a barrel by while US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 9c
Though highly skilled, SA farmers need access to support services to meet consumer demand for close-at-hand ethically farmed, organic produce
The defence minister tells Moscow conference that SA is always ready to ‘engage in the resolution of conflict
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The court found Google did not play a part in publishing a disputed article by acting as a ‘library’ housing it
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
New survey highlights the gender imbalance that has overshadowed SA’s corporate sector for years
England Test captain says he hopes his team has retained their “venom” before the three-match series against SA
Remarkably easy to travel to and magnificent to behold, the Falls are the top attraction of this Zimbabwean town with decent hotels and outdoor activities
Shares of KAP Industrial, whose interests range from mattresses to chemicals, were on track for their best day in more than six months on Wednesday, after it said headline profits could double in its year to end-June.
Group headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise in a range of 88% and 108% to as much as 78.8c, the company said in a trading update, which would be more than 80% above pre-pandemic levels...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KAP Industrial jumps after flagging profit surge
Headline earnings per share could rise as much a 108% in the industrial, chemicals and logistics group’s year to end-June, sending its shares up 10%
Shares of KAP Industrial, whose interests range from mattresses to chemicals, were on track for their best day in more than six months on Wednesday, after it said headline profits could double in its year to end-June.
Group headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise in a range of 88% and 108% to as much as 78.8c, the company said in a trading update, which would be more than 80% above pre-pandemic levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.