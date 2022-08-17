×

KAP Industrial jumps after flagging profit surge

Headline earnings per share could rise as much a 108% in the industrial, chemicals and logistics group’s year to end-June, sending its shares up 10%

17 August 2022 - 10:33 Karl Gernetzky

Shares of KAP Industrial, whose interests range from mattresses to chemicals, were on track for their best day in more than six months on Wednesday, after it said headline profits could double in its year to end-June.

Group headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise in a range of 88% and 108% to as much as 78.8c, the company said in a trading update, which would be more than 80% above pre-pandemic levels...

