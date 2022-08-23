Opec has options to meet challenges including cuts, says Saudi Arabia
Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng has reported a more than halving of headline profits for its year to end-June, amid a robust performance in Australia but weighed down by its Africa-focused interests.
Headline earnings fell almost 60% to R308m, though revenue rose about 2% to R26.18bn, with the group taking a hit from heavy rains in SA, which affected its Trident Steel business and mining contractor Moolmans...
Aveng gets lift Down Under as SA weighs it down
Group’s headline profits more than halved by accounting reclassifications and Moolmans’ dip
Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng has reported a more than halving of headline profits for its year to end-June, amid a robust performance in Australia but weighed down by its Africa-focused interests.
Headline earnings fell almost 60% to R308m, though revenue rose about 2% to R26.18bn, with the group taking a hit from heavy rains in SA, which affected its Trident Steel business and mining contractor Moolmans...
