Companies / Industrials

Aveng gets lift Down Under as SA weighs it down

Group’s headline profits more than halved by accounting reclassifications and Moolmans’ dip

23 August 2022 - 09:23 Karl Gernetzky

Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng has reported a more than halving of headline profits for its year to end-June, amid a robust performance in Australia but weighed down by its Africa-focused interests.

Headline earnings fell almost 60% to R308m, though revenue rose about 2% to R26.18bn, with the group taking a hit from heavy rains in SA, which affected its Trident Steel business and mining contractor Moolmans...

