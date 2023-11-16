WATCH: Life Healthcare shareholders in for bumper payday

Life Healthcare’s shareholders are in for a bumper payday once the firm manages to sell its UK-based diagnostic imaging services subsidiary Alliance Medical Group. Business Day TV caught up with Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood, to discuss what still needs to happen with regard to that transaction. Wharton-Hood also gave an insight into the company's annual financial results.
