Companies / Healthcare

Adcock Ingram declares higher dividend after rise in profit

Drugmaker says portfolio of well-known brands ‘should withstand many of the macroeconomic challenges in SA’

21 February 2023 - 08:35 Nico Gous

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram increased its dividend due to higher revenue, trading profit and profit.

The company, valued at R8.73bn on the JSE, reported that its profit increased by almost one fifth, trading profit 15% and revenue 8% year on year in the six months to end-December as the interim dividend was hiked 20% to 125c...

