Netcare reports steady improvement in financial performance

Hospital group reiterates its commitment to provide high quality, accessible and affordable healthcare to patients

12 March 2023 - 18:25 Mudiwa Gavaza

Netcare has reported steady improvement in operational and financial performance for the first four months of its 2023 financial year, with group revenue growing 12.3% over the previous matching period.

Margins for its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation improved by more than 20%, the group said in a trading update for the four months to January.  ..

