Life Healthcare shares soar on news of interest in its imaging business

UK’s large-cap stock index boosted by heavyweights Shell and British American Tobacco
The government’s plans are also not compliant with the binding constitutional criteria set by the Constitutional Court for our anti-corruption entity
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
SA’s largest short-term insurer affected by a drop in underwriting and investment income
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Biden administration seeks to give American consumers greater access to a growing coast-to-coast network of EV charging stations
India trounce Windies to stake their place as one of the big threes
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
Private hospital group Life Healthcare’s announcement on Wednesday that it had received several unsolicited offers for its UK imaging business sent its share price soaring by the most in more than two years.
Life Healthcare’s core business is the 66 private hospitals it operates in SA, but it also owns UK-based Alliance Medical Group (AMG), a diagnostic and imaging company that provides services in the UK, Ireland, Italy and several other European countries. It acquired AMG in 2016, and it has accounted for about 28% of group revenue in the year to September 30 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Life Healthcare shares soar on news of interest in its imaging business
Private hospital group Life Healthcare’s announcement on Wednesday that it had received several unsolicited offers for its UK imaging business sent its share price soaring by the most in more than two years.
Life Healthcare’s core business is the 66 private hospitals it operates in SA, but it also owns UK-based Alliance Medical Group (AMG), a diagnostic and imaging company that provides services in the UK, Ireland, Italy and several other European countries. It acquired AMG in 2016, and it has accounted for about 28% of group revenue in the year to September 30 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.