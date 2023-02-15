Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare shares soar on news of interest in its imaging business

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 19:13 Tamar Kahn and Nico Gous

Private hospital group Life Healthcare’s announcement on Wednesday that it had received several unsolicited offers for its UK imaging business sent its share price soaring by the most in more than two years.  

Life Healthcare’s core business is the 66 private hospitals it operates in SA, but it also owns UK-based Alliance Medical Group (AMG), a diagnostic and imaging company that provides services in the UK, Ireland, Italy and several other European countries. It acquired AMG in 2016, and it has accounted for about 28% of group revenue in the year to September 30 2022...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.