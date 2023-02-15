Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare appoints banks to evaluate offers for European subsidiary

Barclays and Goldman Sachs will help to analyse unsolicited bids for Alliance Medical Group (AMG)

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 09:07 Nico Gous

Private hospital operator Life Healthcare has appointed Barclays and Goldman Sachs to evaluate unsolicited offers to buy its diagnostic imaging services subsidiary Alliance Medical Group (AMG).

But the company, valued at R24.89bn on the JSE, said that it is confident in the wholly owned subsidiary, adding it is “strategically important” to the group...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.