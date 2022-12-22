Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
Gabriel Theron is not someone who is easily put off. So when his efforts to raise R500m and list on the JSE failed recently, he dismissed the setback as merely “disappointing”.
He tells the FM that it has not changed his goals for a company that has bet the house on cannabis. It’s the healing potential that excites Theron about the once notorious herb, which has undergone an image makeover from dagga, a pot-smoker drug, to a plant with “endless medicinal possibilities” and its more acceptable appellation: cannabis...
PROFILE: Gabriel Theron, founder of Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical
Entrepreneur extols the healing potential of cannabis
