PROFILE: Gabriel Theron, founder of Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical

Entrepreneur extols the healing potential of cannabis

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Jan Bornman

Gabriel Theron is not someone who is easily put off. So when his efforts to raise R500m and list on the JSE failed recently, he dismissed the setback as merely “disappointing”.

He tells the FM that it has not changed his goals for a company that has bet the house on cannabis. It’s the healing potential that excites Theron about the once notorious herb, which has undergone an image makeover from dagga, a pot-smoker drug, to a plant with “endless medicinal possibilities” and its more acceptable appellation: cannabis...

