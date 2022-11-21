Companies / Healthcare

Netcare to give patients access to digital health-care data

Profit up 38.2% in its 2022 year after output was hampered by the pandemic in the two years before

21 November 2022 - 10:19 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 21 November 2022 - 20:08

Consumers have access to multiple apps on their phone, but what about their health data? asks Netcare hospital group CEO Richard Friedland.

“How is it that you can have your emails, Facebook or ... whatever app you want on the front page of your mobile [phone], but your most important thing: your health care? Where’s that information stored?”..

