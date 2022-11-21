Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Agricultural policy is likely to be a hot topic at elective conference, but good intentions do not always mean successes
Company involved in City of Joburg saga denies withdrawing its vehicles used to deliver municipal services
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The world's longest-ruling leader staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year rule
Midfielder gives an electrifying performance, running amok through Iran’s ranks
It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
Consumers have access to multiple apps on their phone, but what about their health data? asks Netcare hospital group CEO Richard Friedland.
“How is it that you can have your emails, Facebook or ... whatever app you want on the front page of your mobile [phone], but your most important thing: your health care? Where’s that information stored?”..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Netcare to give patients access to digital health-care data
Profit up 38.2% in its 2022 year after output was hampered by the pandemic in the two years before
