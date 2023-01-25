Companies / Healthcare

Discovery sets aside R1.5bn in excess cash in health screening offer to members

Discovery says diabetes screening and screening for breast, cervical and colon cancers has not returned to 2019 levels

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 17:48 Katharine Child

Discovery Health Medical Scheme will offer members a one-off amount of R2,500 to be used towards a disease screening benefit, using extra savings it accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, to encourage preventative testing under its newly launched Wellth Fund.

The scheme aims to help its members detect certain diseases early and save money that would be spent on advanced disease treatment. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.