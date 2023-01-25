Tech behemoth’s results were better than expected but its slower sales growth could signal challenges ahead
Sterling suffers its biggest one-day drop against the euro as UK economy falls further behind
Ruling against executives follows an inquiry into fund’s conduct
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The firm, with about 5,000 drivers in the country, says it is the first local ride-sharing app to make use of its platform data free for users
WEF meetings took place at a time when the country was experiencing back-to-back power outages
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Malpass echoes comments by US treasury secretary that prompted a rebuke from China
Give us the highlights and share one hilarious bad thing that happened, so we can buy you a beer and move on
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Discovery Health Medical Scheme will offer members a one-off amount of R2,500 to be used towards a disease screening benefit, using extra savings it accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, to encourage preventative testing under its newly launched Wellth Fund.
The scheme aims to help its members detect certain diseases early and save money that would be spent on advanced disease treatment. ..
Discovery sets aside R1.5bn in excess cash in health screening offer to members
Discovery says diabetes screening and screening for breast, cervical and colon cancers has not returned to 2019 levels
