Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
Intellectual twist to the word’s history may deflect a view that it arose from incorrect English usage
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
Business Day TV speaks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Berlin also gives Poland go-ahead to provide tanks as Ukraine calls the move a ‘punching fist’ for democracy
United’s owners began looking at new investment or a potential sale last year while Liverpool’s owners say they will consider new shareholders
The special edition models get distinctive styling cues that pay tribute to their racing sibling
The high court in Pretoria has denied the Road Accident Fund (RAF) leave to appeal against its ruling in 2022 that the fund’s decision to stop paying medical schemes was unlawful.
The development has industrywide implications, giving medical schemes and their administrators the assurance that they can continue to claim from the RAF on behalf of their members...
Medical schemes get certainty that RAF will pay members' costs
