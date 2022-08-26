Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
The on-screen world of cooks and cooking is receiving some tense pressure cooker treatment, writes Tymon Smith
The medical schemes regulator is missing in action. Thousands of Health Squared Medical Scheme members are panicking about how to pay their medical bills because the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) failed to stop its calamitous decline.
The crisis facing Health Squared’s more than 23,000 beneficiaries was precipitated by the scheme’s surprise announcement last week that it had applied to the Johannesburg high court to wind up its business by August 31, giving its members less than a fortnight to find alternative cover...
EDITORIAL: Failure of CMS will cost medical scheme members
