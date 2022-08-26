×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Failure of CMS will cost medical scheme members

26 August 2022 - 05:00

The medical schemes regulator is missing in action. Thousands of Health Squared Medical Scheme members are panicking about how to pay their medical bills because the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) failed to stop its calamitous decline.

The crisis facing Health Squared’s more than 23,000 beneficiaries was precipitated by the scheme’s surprise announcement last week that it had applied to the Johannesburg high court to wind up its business by August 31, giving its members less than a fortnight to find alternative cover...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.