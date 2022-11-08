×

Aspen closes R22bn credit line with international lenders

The credit will be used to refinance its syndicated loan facilities from 2018

08 November 2022 - 12:41 Nico Gous

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, has closed its multi-currency, syndicated term loan and revolving credit facilities agreement totalling €1.26bn (R22.4bn), to refinance its syndicated loan facilities from 2018.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this syndication, particularly noting the current global risk-off sentiment. It is encouraging to see that all invited lenders have supported the transaction, which is testament to their confidence in the Aspen Group,” group CEO Stephen Saad said in a brief statement...

