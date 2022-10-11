×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Healthcare

Market reaction to Sanlam’s offer for AfroCentric ‘a bit harsh’

Shares in Africa’s biggest nonbank financial services group fall to lowest since November 2020

BL Premium
11 October 2022 - 09:11 Garth Theunissen and Nico Gous
UPDATED 11 October 2022 - 23:24

Sanlam slumped to an almost two-year low on Tuesday after the insurance and investment giant offered to buy a controlling stake in AfroCentric, the owner of medical scheme administrator Medscheme.

Shares in Africa’s biggest nonbank financial services group fell as much as 4.4% to R48, the lowest since November 4 2020, before paring losses to end 3.17% weaker at R48.63...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.