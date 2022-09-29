×

Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis on track to be debt free, after near collapse

The company will now focus on improving the operational performance of its six divisions, five of which are profitable but have faced years of underinvestment

29 September 2022 - 09:54 Katharine Child

Ascendis Health, which almost collapsed under debts of more than R7bn in June 2021, is on course for a full recovery, acting CEO Carl Neethling said on Wednesday

A successful rehabilitation will result in the owner of the Solal, Junglevite and Bettaway vitamin brands and a medical devices business being able to focus on improving the operational performance of its six divisions, five of which are profitable but have faced years of underinvestment...

