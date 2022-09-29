Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,653.79 per ounce, while US gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,662.40
‘Takeover’ strategy is unusual, raising plenty of questions about motives
A vessel that is supposed to offload diesel at Mossel Bay cannot berth due to rough seas
DA-led coalition in the metro under threat as Patriotic Alliance votes with ANC-led opposition parties
The company will now focus on improving the operational performance of its six divisions, five of which are profitable but have faced years of underinvestment
Reserve Bank governor is convinced of the need for 3% target as the rand suffers with existing range, he says
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Aung San Suu Kyi will now spend 23 years in prison after she was found guilty of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which criminalises the possession or sharing of state information
Yadav and KL Rahul shine with a 93-run partnership to steer India home with wickets and time to spare
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
Ascendis Health, which almost collapsed under debts of more than R7bn in June 2021, is on course for a full recovery, acting CEO Carl Neethling said on Wednesday
A successful rehabilitation will result in the owner of the Solal, Junglevite and Bettaway vitamin brands and a medical devices business being able to focus on improving the operational performance of its six divisions, five of which are profitable but have faced years of underinvestment...
Ascendis on track to be debt free, after near collapse
The company will now focus on improving the operational performance of its six divisions, five of which are profitable but have faced years of underinvestment
Ascendis Health, which almost collapsed under debts of more than R7bn in June 2021, is on course for a full recovery, acting CEO Carl Neethling said on Wednesday
A successful rehabilitation will result in the owner of the Solal, Junglevite and Bettaway vitamin brands and a medical devices business being able to focus on improving the operational performance of its six divisions, five of which are profitable but have faced years of underinvestment...
