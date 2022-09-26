×

SA cannabis company sets sights on psychedelics and wearable tech

Cilo Cybin CEO says company is targeting health and wellness solutions by combining ‘biohacking, biotech and pharmaceutical’

26 September 2022 - 20:22 Denene Erasmus

It is not about making people live longer but rather about prolonging health and vitality into old age, says Gabriel Theron, CEO and founder of the medicinal cannabis-focused business Cilo Cybin Holdings.  

He is referring to the health and wellness solutions that the company ultimately hopes to market by combining “biohacking, biotech and pharmaceutical” information...

