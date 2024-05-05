Companies / Financial Services

Fifth Norway fund manager backs CEO, chair to stay on board

Seventh biggest shareholder also supports bank’s proposed bonus policy change for material risk takers

05 May 2024 - 15:05
by Terje Solsvik
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan walks outside the Treasury building, in London, Britain. File photo: Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan walks outside the Treasury building, in London, Britain. File photo: Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Oslo — Norway’s $1.6-trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world’s largest investors, supports the reappointment of Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan and chair Nigel Higgins to the British bank’s board, the fund manager said on Saturday.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) will also support Barclays’ proposed bonus policy change for so-called material risk takers (MRTs), like it recently did at rival bank HSBC, an updated list of NBIM’s voting intentions showed.

The change, if approved by shareholders, will allow Barclays and its subsidiaries to reclaim full discretion over bonuses payable to MRTs, after Britain last year threw out EU rules that capped such payments.

Barclays is due to hold its AGM on May 9.

Barclays’ share price is up 32% year to date, beating a 16% rise in the wider European banking sector, after underperforming rivals in recent years.

The bank in February laid out a three-year plan to revive its flagging share price, including cost cuts and returning £10bn to shareholders after a period of management turmoil and underwhelming results.

At the end of 2023 NBIM held a 1.61% stake in Barclays valued at $477m, the fund’s most recent disclosure showed. It remains the bank’s seventh biggest shareholder, according to LSEG data.

Reuters

BlackRock backs SA’s working-age population to give it an edge

Demographic gives competitive advantage over fellow G20 members grappling with shrinking populations
Economy
1 week ago

Morgan Stanley says dollar likely to remain top global currency

Greenback’s global influence remains strong despite rise of China’s yuan
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Home loans of R100bn on verge of distress in high ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Life Healthcare flags first-half earnings leap
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Stefanutti Stocks turnaround labours on
Companies / Industrials
4.
Glencore said to be considering a bid for Anglo ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Anglo ‘may need to break up regardless of BHP ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley and Frasers settle lawsuit over $1bn margin call

Companies / Financial Services

China International Capital slashes brokers’ pay

Companies / Financial Services

Sberbank’s $8bn payout boosts Kremlin coffers

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.