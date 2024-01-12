Bank of America profit falls on $3.7bn in charges

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Picture: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS
Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profit shrank as the lender took $3.7bn in one-off charges on Friday, and its finance chief expressed optimism about the US economic outlook.
Prospects for the US economy have brightened after the Federal Reserve paused interest rate increases late last year. It is now expected to cut rates this year.
“We feel pretty good about the economy,” CFO Alastair Borthwick said on a call with reporters.
“The consumers still have plenty of firepower” in a strong labour market, he said.
Shares of the second-largest US lender fell nearly 3% in premarket trading on Friday after it posted net income of $3.1bn, or 35c a share, for the three months ended December 31. That compares with $7.1bn, or 85c a share, a year earlier.
Excluding two charges related to replenishing a fund for bank failures and phasing out an interest rate benchmark used in some commercial loan contracts, the bank reported a profit of 70c, slightly above LSEG estimates of 68c.
BofA managed to offset some declines with strong gains in trading and investment banking.
Trading revenue rose 1% to $3.8bn in the fourth quarter, driven by a 12% jump in revenue from equities, while a pickup in deal making in the fourth quarter pushed up investment banking fees 7% to $1.1bn.
Interest income
The bank's net interest income (NII) — the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay to depositors — fell 5% to $13.9bn after a windfall year in 2023.
BofA expects NII to dip to a trough in the first half of this year and grow in the second half, CEO Brian Moynihan told investors last month, as lower rates push down the interest income that banks make off loans.
Loans are expected to grow at low to mid-single-digit percentage in 2024, after expanding nearly 0.8% in the fourth quarter.
BofA took a pretax charge of $2.1bn in the fourth quarter to pay a “special assessment” fee to replenish a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) fund that was drained by $16bn to cover depositors of two banks that collapsed in 2023.
The bank also took a charge of about $1.6bn in the fourth quarter as it phases out a Bloomberg interest rate benchmark used in some commercial loan contracts. That amount is expected to be recognised back into its interest income through 2026, BofA said.
Bank of America also reported lower unrealised losses on securities held until maturity, helped by a rally in bond markets. The bank had unrealised losses of almost $98bn in the fourth quarter, down from paper losses of $131.6bn in the third quarter.
Net charge-offs, or debts that are unlikely to be recovered, rose to $1.2bn in the fourth quarter from $931m in the third quarter, mainly from credit cards and office real estate.
Bank of America profit falls on $3.7bn in charges
BofA managed to offset some declines with strong gains in trading and investment banking
Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profit shrank as the lender took $3.7bn in one-off charges on Friday, and its finance chief expressed optimism about the US economic outlook.
Prospects for the US economy have brightened after the Federal Reserve paused interest rate increases late last year. It is now expected to cut rates this year.
“We feel pretty good about the economy,” CFO Alastair Borthwick said on a call with reporters.
“The consumers still have plenty of firepower” in a strong labour market, he said.
Shares of the second-largest US lender fell nearly 3% in premarket trading on Friday after it posted net income of $3.1bn, or 35c a share, for the three months ended December 31. That compares with $7.1bn, or 85c a share, a year earlier.
Excluding two charges related to replenishing a fund for bank failures and phasing out an interest rate benchmark used in some commercial loan contracts, the bank reported a profit of 70c, slightly above LSEG estimates of 68c.
BofA managed to offset some declines with strong gains in trading and investment banking.
Trading revenue rose 1% to $3.8bn in the fourth quarter, driven by a 12% jump in revenue from equities, while a pickup in deal making in the fourth quarter pushed up investment banking fees 7% to $1.1bn.
Interest income
The bank's net interest income (NII) — the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay to depositors — fell 5% to $13.9bn after a windfall year in 2023.
BofA expects NII to dip to a trough in the first half of this year and grow in the second half, CEO Brian Moynihan told investors last month, as lower rates push down the interest income that banks make off loans.
Loans are expected to grow at low to mid-single-digit percentage in 2024, after expanding nearly 0.8% in the fourth quarter.
BofA took a pretax charge of $2.1bn in the fourth quarter to pay a “special assessment” fee to replenish a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) fund that was drained by $16bn to cover depositors of two banks that collapsed in 2023.
The bank also took a charge of about $1.6bn in the fourth quarter as it phases out a Bloomberg interest rate benchmark used in some commercial loan contracts. That amount is expected to be recognised back into its interest income through 2026, BofA said.
Bank of America also reported lower unrealised losses on securities held until maturity, helped by a rally in bond markets. The bank had unrealised losses of almost $98bn in the fourth quarter, down from paper losses of $131.6bn in the third quarter.
Net charge-offs, or debts that are unlikely to be recovered, rose to $1.2bn in the fourth quarter from $931m in the third quarter, mainly from credit cards and office real estate.
Reuters
Can sizzling Magnificent Seven trade keep powering US stocks in 2024?
Bank of America profit jumps on customer loan repayments
Equities out of favour as global investors fret about US bank sector
Bank of America beats profit estimates, but plans to cut 4,000 jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3bn for deposit insurance fund
Citi to cut 20,000 jobs through 2026, CFO says
Wells Fargo posts upbeat fourth quarter, warns of lower interest income in 2024
Meet US dealmaker who’s trying to turn around SoftBank’s fortunes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.