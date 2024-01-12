Citi to cut 20,000 jobs through 2026, CFO says

A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS
Citigroup will cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years, its CFO Mark Mason said on Friday, after the bank reported a $1.8bn loss for the fourth quarter.
The lender, which currently has 239,000 employees worldwide, will reduce that headcount by 20,000 as part of a sweeping reorganisation, Mason told reporters.
Citi also expects to shed a further 40,000 jobs when it lists its Mexican consumer unit Banamex in an initial public offering. It ultimately aims to reach a staffing level of 180,000 employees, Mason said.
Shares in the bank were last up 3.3% in morning trading on Friday after CEO Jane Fraser described 2024 as a “turning point year” for the lender.
Job cuts are “tough on morale,” Mason said. But he added that the reduction will not prevent revenue growth and said reorganisation efforts will be done by the end of the first quarter.
Citi reported the loss due to $3.8bn in charges disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that included reorganisation expenses, a reserve build related to currency devaluations and instability in Argentina and Russia and a $1.7bn payment to replenish deposit insurance fund FDIC.
The bank expects to report between $700m and $1bn in charges this year related to severance costs and the reorganisation.
Fraser has rolled out a multiyear effort at the third-largest US lender by assets to cut bureaucracy, increase profits and boost a stock that has lagged peers.
“Citigroup’s earnings looked awful with a big loss of $1.8bn, but the bank’s underlying business showed resilience. The loss was largely due to exceptional items, as well as a big increase in reserves for credit losses,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO, management consultancy firm Opimas LLC.
Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America on Friday reported lower quarterly profits, while Wells Fargo outperformed on cost cuts.
Citi’s revenue fell 3% to $17.4bn in the quarter from a year earlier.
It was the first time the bank broke out earnings for its five businesses — services, markets, banking, US personal banking and wealth, which were previously housed under broader divisions.
Revenue from markets, or the trading division, dropped 19% to $3.4bn from a year earlier. It was dragged lower by a 25% plunge in fixed income revenue, which included some losses from Argentina.
In contrast, banking revenue climbed 22% to $949m, led by higher investment banking fees that offset a slide in corporate lending.
In US personal banking, revenue climbed 12% to $4.9bn, lifted by retail banking and credit cards.
Services revenue grew 6% to $4.5bn and wealth management revenues fell 3% to $1.7bn.
The bank also set aside a bigger reserve to cover losses if its clients are unable to pay off their credit cards or mortgages or business loans.
Citi to cut 20,000 jobs through 2026, CFO says
The lender, which has 239,000 employees worldwide, will reduce that headcount as part of a sweeping reorganisation
Citigroup will cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years, its CFO Mark Mason said on Friday, after the bank reported a $1.8bn loss for the fourth quarter.
The lender, which currently has 239,000 employees worldwide, will reduce that headcount by 20,000 as part of a sweeping reorganisation, Mason told reporters.
Citi also expects to shed a further 40,000 jobs when it lists its Mexican consumer unit Banamex in an initial public offering. It ultimately aims to reach a staffing level of 180,000 employees, Mason said.
Shares in the bank were last up 3.3% in morning trading on Friday after CEO Jane Fraser described 2024 as a “turning point year” for the lender.
Job cuts are “tough on morale,” Mason said. But he added that the reduction will not prevent revenue growth and said reorganisation efforts will be done by the end of the first quarter.
Citi reported the loss due to $3.8bn in charges disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that included reorganisation expenses, a reserve build related to currency devaluations and instability in Argentina and Russia and a $1.7bn payment to replenish deposit insurance fund FDIC.
The bank expects to report between $700m and $1bn in charges this year related to severance costs and the reorganisation.
Fraser has rolled out a multiyear effort at the third-largest US lender by assets to cut bureaucracy, increase profits and boost a stock that has lagged peers.
“Citigroup’s earnings looked awful with a big loss of $1.8bn, but the bank’s underlying business showed resilience. The loss was largely due to exceptional items, as well as a big increase in reserves for credit losses,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO, management consultancy firm Opimas LLC.
Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America on Friday reported lower quarterly profits, while Wells Fargo outperformed on cost cuts.
Citi’s revenue fell 3% to $17.4bn in the quarter from a year earlier.
It was the first time the bank broke out earnings for its five businesses — services, markets, banking, US personal banking and wealth, which were previously housed under broader divisions.
Revenue from markets, or the trading division, dropped 19% to $3.4bn from a year earlier. It was dragged lower by a 25% plunge in fixed income revenue, which included some losses from Argentina.
In contrast, banking revenue climbed 22% to $949m, led by higher investment banking fees that offset a slide in corporate lending.
In US personal banking, revenue climbed 12% to $4.9bn, lifted by retail banking and credit cards.
Services revenue grew 6% to $4.5bn and wealth management revenues fell 3% to $1.7bn.
The bank also set aside a bigger reserve to cover losses if its clients are unable to pay off their credit cards or mortgages or business loans.
Reuters
Citi reported to have warned UK staff of job cuts
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser announces management shake-up
Citigroup to continue expanding in China
Why global banks are hotter than you’d believe
Citigroup to sell Russian loan portfolio to Uralsib
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3bn for deposit insurance fund
Wells Fargo posts upbeat fourth quarter, warns of lower interest income in 2024
Top investor expects SA equities to outperform global stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.