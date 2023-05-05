Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
London — Investors dumped equities and moved into cash in the week to Wednesday, according to BofA Global Research, as problems in the US banking sector spooked markets.
Equity funds saw $6.6bn of outflows in the week, the largest weekly outflow in nine weeks, BofA said, in a Friday note, citing EPFR data.
In contrast, there were $59bn of inflows into cash.
Fears of a recession and the health of US regional banks are top of the mind for investors, and many lenders saw their shares plunge on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp confirmed it was exploring strategic options, including a sale.
“Fed hiking cycles always ‘break’ something ... this time (the) US regional banking system,” said the BofA analysts.
They said a credit event would normally mean panic Fed easing, but “inflation too high, unemployment too low, so ‘sell the last rate hik’'.”
The US Federal Reserve has raised rates from zero to 5% in the past 15 months, though signalled at its Wednesday meeting that it could be done with hikes in this cycle.
The flight to safe haven assets has been under way for several months.
There have been $588bn of inflows to money market funds in the past 10 weeks, BofA said, while safe haven US treasuries have seen $60bn of inflows in the past 12 weeks.
Share markets have not sold off too strongly to those fears, but, BofA said this was partly due to overperformance by a few major tech stocks.
US small cap earnings per share are down 13% from their peaks where as S&P 500 earnings per share are flat, according to BofA.
Reuters
Equities out of favour as global investors fret about US bank sector
Many lenders saw their shares plunge on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp confirmed it was exploring strategic options
