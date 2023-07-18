Bank of America profit jumps on customer loan repayments
The lender earned a windfall from charging clients higher interest rates as the Fed raised borrowing costs
18 July 2023 - 16:28 Manya Saini and Saeed Azhar
Picture: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS
Bengaluru/New York — Bank of America’s profit rose nearly 20% in the second quarter as it earned more from customers’ loan payments, while its investment banking business fared better than expected.
The bank reported a 7% rise in investment banking fees to $1.2bn. That contrasts with peers whose earnings suffered from a deal-making drought that has persisted for months.
Some industry executives held out hope, saying they had seen early signs of recovery in parts of those businesses.
JPMorgan Chase’s CFO, Jeremy Barnum, highlighted “green shoots” in trading and investment banking in the bank’s earnings last week, but said it is too early to call a trend.
BofA shares rose nearly 1% in premarket trading after the results. The stock is down more than 11% so far this year, to the previous close.
The lender, alongside rivals JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, earned a windfall from charging clients higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to rein in stubborn inflation.
BofA’s net interest income (NII) rose 14% to $14.2bn in the second quarter.
“We continue to see a healthy US economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market,” CEO Brian Moynihan said, echoing comments from his peers.
The financial health of consumers underpins BofA’s consumer banking unit, whose revenue rose 15% to $10.5bn.
However, banks are grappling with stress in their commercial real estate lending businesses, particularly office loan portfolios, which are taking a hit from higher financing costs and a permanent shift towards remote work.
To account for a gloomy backdrop, provision for credit losses rose $602m to $1.1bn in the quarter.
Deposits at US banks have become a focus for analysts and investors in recent months after regional bank failures in March prompted the biggest bout of banking turmoil since the 2008 financial crisis.
Average deposit balances fell $18bn, or 1%, from the prior quarter to $1.9-trillion.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.10bn, or 88c per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $5.93bn, or 73c per diluted share, a year earlier, the second-largest US bank reported on Tuesday.
Renewed inflation fears hit emerging market stocks
Goldman flags results much worse than its rivals
SMEs struggling in UK and Europe
