SA must stay the just-transition course, says Absa
It is important that when we go to COP28, Africa gets a proportionate share of voice in the conversations
23 November 2023 - 16:30
SA is risking being uncompetitive should it take its foot off the just-energy transition pedal, Absa’s head of strategy and sustainability has cautioned. Punki Modise has called for Africa’s “energy poverty” to be put on table when global leaders, civil society and captains of industry meet next week at the COP28 meeting in Dubai.
Modise told Business Day that SA must stay the just-transition course and that she did not expect that whatever party forms the government in 2024 would tinker with the current policy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.