Jason Quinn, Absa Group CFO, is expected to present its results.Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Jason Quinn is no longer an executive employee at Absa. He leaves the position of financial director at the lender after seven years in the position, to step into Nedbank’s offices as CEO at the end of May.
He will replace current Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.
Business Day TV spoke to banking analyst and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman for his assessment of the move.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Banking Transactions —Jason Quinn leaves Absa for Nedbank
Business Day TV spoke to banking analyst and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman
Jason Quinn is no longer an executive employee at Absa. He leaves the position of financial director at the lender after seven years in the position, to step into Nedbank’s offices as CEO at the end of May.
He will replace current Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.
Business Day TV spoke to banking analyst and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman for his assessment of the move.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.