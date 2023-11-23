Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Banking Transactions —Jason Quinn leaves Absa for Nedbank

Business Day TV spoke to banking analyst and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman

23 November 2023 - 14:14
by Business Da y TV
Jason Quinn, Absa Group CFO, is expected to present its results.Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Jason Quinn is no longer an executive employee at Absa. He leaves the position of financial director at the lender after seven years in the position, to step into Nedbank’s offices as CEO at the end of May.

He will replace current Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

Business Day TV spoke to banking analyst and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, Kokkie Kooyman for his assessment of the move.

