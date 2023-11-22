Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Chapu rethinks audit in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Rhangani Mbhalati, MD of Chapu Chartered Accountants

22 November 2023 - 16:05
Rhangani Mbhalati. MD of Chapu Chartered Accountants. Picture: SUPPLIED.
A consulting approach to audit is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rhangani Mbhalati, MD of Chapu Chartered Accountants. 

The discussion focuses on what it takes to compete in a market dominated by big audit firms such as Deloitte and KPMG. 

Mbhalati explains that Chapu is a boutique firm, that aims to stand out through value added services akin to management and technology consulting. He says this approach has helped the firm unlock value for the business and its clients.

Join the discussion:

Mbhalati, who has experience at PwC, Absa and office of the auditor-general, also outlines the firm’s expertise in quality assurance — something that most small firms do nt typically have. He also talks about the importance of relationship management and strong networking with relevant industry bodies. 

Mbhalati outlines their focus on helping clients with supply chain management; the consulting approach to audit; investing in experienced executives; quality assurance; and building a strong network for the business. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

