Nedbank chair Daniel Mminele confident incoming CEO has exco backing
Jason Quinn ‘will hit the ground running’ when he replaces Mike Brown as CEO
22 November 2023 - 18:25
UPDATED 22 November 2023 - 23:23
Nedbank chair Daniel Mminele is confident that incoming CEO Jason Quinn will enjoy the support of his executive committee (exco), some of whom were also in the running for the role.
Quinn — who crosses the floor from Absa, where he is CFO — will take the helm in June, after the incumbent, Mike Brown, retires at the group’s AGM, scheduled for May...
