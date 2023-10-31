Irba wants auditor who stole R17m from deceased estate banned for life

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) wants a chartered accountant who looted a deceased estate of more than R17m banned from practising for life, calling his conduct unbecoming of what is expected in the profession.
A disciplinary hearing has found Durban-based Gareth Ducler Des Rauches guilty of having stolen from the estate of Durban socialite Roy Eckstein, who died in a scooter accident at his Camps Bay home in Cape Town in 2012.
Ducler was at the time working for Finance Spec, an entity he co-founded with a childhood friend, Damon Pronk. In early February 2018 Pronk exposed his partner’s shenanigans after discovering he was stealing from Eckstein’s estate. Ducler also fleeced Eckstein’s trust and company, Topspec Investments.
Eckstein accumulated his wealth from his investment in US sportswear company Reebok. An avid horse lover, Eckstein was the first chair of Gold Circle and long-time former steward of the Pietermaritzburg Turf Club.
Ducler did not bother putting up a defence at his disciplinary hearing, and has refused to co-operate with the regulator since 2018, conduct that he was also found guilty of in absentia.
The regulator has asked the disciplinary hearing to bar Ducler as a registered auditor for life.
“Instead of pleading to the charges levelled against him, the respondent addressed letters to Irba, informing it that he will not participate in any disciplinary hearing instituted by Irba. What the respondent failed to appreciate is that in the event that he does not plead to the charges, Irba is enjoined to proceed with a formal hearing,” Irba counsel Sam Masombuka told the panel.
R300,000 fine
“What is important for the panel to keep in mind is that the respondent has chosen not to participate in the hearing and place [before it] any factors that might mitigate against the imposition of the harshest possible sanction. We respectfully submit that the panel should impose the following sanctions: disqualifying the respondent from registration as a registered auditor on a permanent basis …”
Irba also asked the panel to fine him R300,000 and order him to pay 80% of the costs it has incurred.
A probe by Business Day shows that no sooner had Ducler fallen out with Pronk, than he established a new accountancy firm serving clients in Durban. According to his LinkedIn profile Ducler joined an entity called Sigma Accounting in February 2018.
Operating from Hillcrest, the entity also lists Chris Ducler as a director and contact person. It is believed he is related to Gareth Ducler.
“Sigma Accounting is a family-run accounting business based in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal” servicing small and large organisations in the Greater Durban area, the company’s website reads. Services offered include bookkeeping, tax advice and preparation of annual financial statements.
Approached for comment, Gareth Ducler said his legal representative is away until November 6 and he will reply upon their return as the matter is sub judice. Chris Ducler, asked whether he was comfortable with exposing Sigma’s clients to a person with the reputation of Gareth Ducler, responded in the same way as his associate.
The panel is expected to announce its sanction before year end.
Irba wants auditor who stole R17m from deceased estate banned for life
Gareth Ducler Des Rauches looted the estate of socialite Roy Eckstein, a disciplinary hearing has found
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) wants a chartered accountant who looted a deceased estate of more than R17m banned from practising for life, calling his conduct unbecoming of what is expected in the profession.
A disciplinary hearing has found Durban-based Gareth Ducler Des Rauches guilty of having stolen from the estate of Durban socialite Roy Eckstein, who died in a scooter accident at his Camps Bay home in Cape Town in 2012.
Ducler was at the time working for Finance Spec, an entity he co-founded with a childhood friend, Damon Pronk. In early February 2018 Pronk exposed his partner’s shenanigans after discovering he was stealing from Eckstein’s estate. Ducler also fleeced Eckstein’s trust and company, Topspec Investments.
Eckstein accumulated his wealth from his investment in US sportswear company Reebok. An avid horse lover, Eckstein was the first chair of Gold Circle and long-time former steward of the Pietermaritzburg Turf Club.
Ducler did not bother putting up a defence at his disciplinary hearing, and has refused to co-operate with the regulator since 2018, conduct that he was also found guilty of in absentia.
The regulator has asked the disciplinary hearing to bar Ducler as a registered auditor for life.
“Instead of pleading to the charges levelled against him, the respondent addressed letters to Irba, informing it that he will not participate in any disciplinary hearing instituted by Irba. What the respondent failed to appreciate is that in the event that he does not plead to the charges, Irba is enjoined to proceed with a formal hearing,” Irba counsel Sam Masombuka told the panel.
R300,000 fine
“What is important for the panel to keep in mind is that the respondent has chosen not to participate in the hearing and place [before it] any factors that might mitigate against the imposition of the harshest possible sanction. We respectfully submit that the panel should impose the following sanctions: disqualifying the respondent from registration as a registered auditor on a permanent basis …”
Irba also asked the panel to fine him R300,000 and order him to pay 80% of the costs it has incurred.
A probe by Business Day shows that no sooner had Ducler fallen out with Pronk, than he established a new accountancy firm serving clients in Durban. According to his LinkedIn profile Ducler joined an entity called Sigma Accounting in February 2018.
Operating from Hillcrest, the entity also lists Chris Ducler as a director and contact person. It is believed he is related to Gareth Ducler.
“Sigma Accounting is a family-run accounting business based in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal” servicing small and large organisations in the Greater Durban area, the company’s website reads. Services offered include bookkeeping, tax advice and preparation of annual financial statements.
Approached for comment, Gareth Ducler said his legal representative is away until November 6 and he will reply upon their return as the matter is sub judice. Chris Ducler, asked whether he was comfortable with exposing Sigma’s clients to a person with the reputation of Gareth Ducler, responded in the same way as his associate.
The panel is expected to announce its sanction before year end.
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Why Zondo must summon banks, lawyers and consultants to answer for enabling ...
EDITORIAL: Audit firm rotation rule dumped
CARMEL RICKARD: Lawyer struck from roll — for the second time
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.