Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Audit firm rotation rule dumped

But events have shown that ‘auditor independence’ wasn’t as robust as practitioners had argued in 2017

08 June 2023 - 05:00

Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the rule implemented by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) in 2017 compelling companies to swap auditors every 10 years. The court said Irba didn’t have that authority. 

Back in 2017, audit firms railed against the change, arguing they were sufficiently “independent” of their clients. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.