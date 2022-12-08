Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
An attorney who misappropriated clients’ money and overcharged them has been struck from the roll after legal action brought by the Legal Practice Council (LPC).
Perhaps the most alarming feature of Stephen Mangolela’s case, however, is that he was struck from the roll once before, in 2006, then readmitted in 2015. Not having learnt his lesson, Mangolela has left a trail of desperate and angry clients since his readmission...
CARMEL RICKARD: Lawyer struck from roll — for the second time
After being struck from the roll of legal practitioners in 2006 and later readmitted, an attorney has been barred from practice
