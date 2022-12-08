Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Lawyer struck from roll — for the second time

After being struck from the roll of legal practitioners in 2006 and later readmitted, an attorney has been barred from practice

08 December 2022 - 05:00

An attorney who misappropriated clients’ money and overcharged them has been struck from the roll after legal action brought by the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

Perhaps the most alarming feature of Stephen Mangolela’s case, however, is that he was struck from the roll once before, in 2006, then readmitted in 2015. Not having learnt his lesson, Mangolela has left a trail of desperate and angry clients since his readmission...

