The enablers of state capture: banks, lawyers and consultants Why Zondo must shift focus to the private sector if at least some of the billions stolen in state capture are to be recovered, and if transgressors are to be caught and punished

In many ways, the Estina dairy farm near Vrede, about two hours from Joburg, was ground zero for state capture. It all began in February 2013, when then Free State premier Ace Magashule used his state of the province address to declare that his government would set up a state-of-the-art dairy farm in Vrede to process up to 100Kl of milk a day.

Magashule promptly booted the existing tenant off on the 4,439ha land, and handed it, rent-free, to empowerment company Estina. His government committed to give R342m to Estina for the "mega-project". It was meant to be a model of empowerment for local communities. It ended up as a blueprint for how to rob a country.