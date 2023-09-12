High interest rates in SA dampen Discovery’s annual results
There is a 27 percentage point difference between the growth in normalised HEPS and standard HEPS
12 September 2023 - 12:32
UPDATED 12 September 2023 - 14:02
Discovery has flagged an increase in annual profit despite feeling the effects of higher interest rates, particularly in SA.
SA’s largest private health insurer, valued at about R101.2bn on the JSE, said in a voluntary trading statement that it would reported normalised profit growth of 22%-27% and normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, growth of 30%-35% to 1,151.2c-1,195.4c...
