Standard Bank raises the alarm as inflation and rates hit consumers

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong
Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Madrid-born Pablo Franco Martin will be the second Spaniard in the Premier Soccer League
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
The financial pressures facing consumers and businesses due to high inflation and interest rates have been laid bare in a Standard Bank trading update.
In its update for the five months ended May released on Tuesday, Africa’s largest lender by assets said earlier hopes of inflation easing this year have receded. “Expectations are now that inflation and interest rates will be higher for longer and that economic growth will remain constrained,” it said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Standard Bank raises the alarm as inflation and rates hit consumers
Earlier hopes of the pressure easing this year have receded, it says in a trading update
The financial pressures facing consumers and businesses due to high inflation and interest rates have been laid bare in a Standard Bank trading update.
In its update for the five months ended May released on Tuesday, Africa’s largest lender by assets said earlier hopes of inflation easing this year have receded. “Expectations are now that inflation and interest rates will be higher for longer and that economic growth will remain constrained,” it said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.