Standard Bank raises the alarm as inflation and rates hit consumers

Earlier hopes of the pressure easing this year have receded, it says in a trading update

20 June 2023 - 09:35 Kabelo Khumalo and Nico Gous
UPDATED 20 June 2023 - 19:57

The financial pressures facing consumers and businesses due to high inflation and interest rates have been laid bare in a Standard Bank trading update.

In its update for the five months ended May released on Tuesday, Africa’s largest lender by assets said earlier hopes of inflation easing this year have receded. “Expectations are now that inflation and interest rates will be higher for longer and that economic growth will remain constrained,” it said...

