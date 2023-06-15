Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Thanks to a combination of dishonesty on the part of a client and clever policy wording, Discovery Insure is reclaiming almost R1.6m it paid to a policyholder who submitted a partly fraudulent claim after his property was damaged in a storm in late 2016.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on June 14 that Tshamunwe Masindi must repay Discovery Insure almost R1.595m plus interest of 10.25% per annum until the amount is settled for fraudulently claiming emergency accommodation expenses even though that was part of a broader claim for legitimate damage to his property...
Discovery Insure client to repay R1.6m for partially fraudulent claim
A recent SCA ruling means a partly fraudulent aspect of an otherwise genuine claim could result in entire claims being forfeited
