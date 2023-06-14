Companies / Financial Services

Another resignation at asset manager Sygnia

Non-executive director Clarissa Appana joins a cluster of departures in the wake of cofounder Magda Wierzycka’s return

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 17:29 Garth Theunissen

Sygnia, the asset manager cofounded by Magda Wierzycka, has announced another resignation.

Non-executive director Clarissa Appana has resigned with effect from June 30, joining a slew of senior executives who have left in the wake of Wierzycka’s return to the group in 2021...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.