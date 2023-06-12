Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Alexforbes posts profit bump

Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers

12 June 2023 - 20:20
Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Alexforbes has delivered a 44% jump in annual headline earnings per share from total operations. The financial services group says the performance demonstrates the resilience of the business under persistently challenging operating conditions. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Dawie de Villiers for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Focus on SA’s retirement fund landscape

Business Day TV spoke to Janina Slawski from Alexforbes and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers
National
2 months ago

SA’s biggest asset managers are now Level 1 BEE compliant

2022 Alexforbes survey shows that 19 of SA's 20 largest fund managers are Level 1 BEE contributors
Companies
2 months ago

Magda Wierzycka to return as Sygnia CEO

Cofounder is set to resume sole leadership of the asset manager after the surprise resignation of David Hufton
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Advantage Wiese in bid to get Lanzerac back from ...
Companies / Property
2.
Sipho Maseko ‘more than just a partner’ as Axian ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
We have the money, Axian says about Telkom’s bid ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Municipality scoffs at Rupert’s valuation of ...
Companies / Property
5.
Alexforbes picks Kuseni Dlamini as chairperson
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Alexforbes picks Kuseni Dlamini as chairperson

Companies / Financial Services

Alexforbes plans to double the size of its R90bn adviser book

Companies / Financial Services

Alexforbes expects rise in profits

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.