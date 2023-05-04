Companies / Financial Services

Virgin Money shares tumble amid half-year profit drop

The British lender reports a 25% decline in its half-year profit, which was affected by higher investment costs and increased provisions for bad loans

04 May 2023 - 17:50 Agency Staff
Signage on display outside of a Virgin Money store in central London, Britain, July 27 2021. Picture: REUTERS
Signage on display outside of a Virgin Money store in central London, Britain, July 27 2021. Picture: REUTERS

British lender Virgin Money on Thursday reported a fall in its half-year profit on higher investment costs and increased provisions for potential bad loans, sending its shares down as much as 11%.

Lenders are under pressure to prepare for potential loan defaults amid an economic crunch in Britain, with recent US banking turmoil further denting investor sentiment.

London-listed Virgin Money reported pretax profit of £236m ($296.56m) for the six months to March 2023, down 25% from a year earlier.

“Pleasingly for now, the number of customers in financial distress remains low, but we continue to expect arrears numbers to increase as the credit cycle normalises,” CEO David Duffy said in a statement.

Total loans and advances stood at £71.95bn at the end of March, compared to £71.82bn on September 30.

“Virgin Money is in the middle of the pack when it comes to interest rate sensitivity and excess capital, and we are not quite sure if this bank is branch or digital led,” RBC Capital analyst Benjamin Toms said in a note.

“It feels like a lot of investment is still required to compete with large UK peers.”

Shares in the company recovered some of their early losses and were down 7% at 142.6 pence at 7.44am GMT on Thursday. The stock is down about a fifth over the year to date.

The British bank, however, increased its outlook for its 2023 net interest margin (NIM) — a key measure of a lender’s underlying profitability — to about 190 basis points (bps), compared with the previous estimate of about 185 bps-190 bps.

Some of that benefit comes from the Bank of England’s (BOE’s) successive rate hikes designed to curb rampant inflation, with lenders profiting on the gap between what they charge on lending and pay out on deposits. 

Reuters

Richard Branson hits out at cryptocurrency scammers

A report last year from the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre listed Branson as among celebrities whose names are most often used by cryptocurrency ...
News
10 months ago

Bank of England lifts lid on March flight of depositors after SVB’s fall

Figures suggest a minor contagion affected British households and businesses
News
3 hours ago

Europe’s bank shares make comeback after fall in wake of Credit Suisse rescue

The initial slump was halted as investors digested the support efforts and the pace at which they had come, while the European Stoxx 600 index moved ...
Markets
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray sees rates, inflation ‘higher and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec’s generators to power Sandton traffic ...
Companies / Property
3.
Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pick n Pay chair lambastes government for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sibanye rings leadership changes at newly ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MTN pushes for SA mobile virtual network operator dominance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

German court details charges against Markus Jooste

Companies / Financial Services

Bain Capital eyes relisting Virgin Australia as tourism takes off

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.