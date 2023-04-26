Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investments
Since SA enjoys status disproportionate to its small economy and geographical and demographic size, it also stands to lose most from expanded club membership
Legal Resources Centre secures agreement with provincial education department after warning of legal action
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Katherine Child
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA
Sudan’s army has accused the RSF of using a three-day truce to reinforce itself with men and weapons
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
Likely drop in diesel and paraffin prices offers some relief to hard-pressed consumers
Steinhoff International has agreed to include a proposal that would see shareholders receive a fifth of any restructured company, rather than nothing.
The debt-laden international retail group said its creditors were prepared to accept contractual contingent value rights (CVRs) for shareholders, as part of a Dutch restructuring plan for the group. Steinhoff's board did not specify the details of the CVRs but said this would be published “in due course”.
Business Day discussed the details of the restructure with Business Day journalist Katherine Child.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Steinhoff shareholders could get some value
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Katherine Child
Steinhoff International has agreed to include a proposal that would see shareholders receive a fifth of any restructured company, rather than nothing.
The debt-laden international retail group said its creditors were prepared to accept contractual contingent value rights (CVRs) for shareholders, as part of a Dutch restructuring plan for the group. Steinhoff's board did not specify the details of the CVRs but said this would be published “in due course”.
Business Day discussed the details of the restructure with Business Day journalist Katherine Child.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.