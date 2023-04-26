National

WATCH: Funding Eskom’s coal-fired plants on journey to net-zero emissions

Business Day TV spoke to Olga Constantatos, head of credit at Futuregrowth

26 April 2023 - 16:23 Business Day TV
A sign at Eskom head offices at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A sign at Eskom head offices at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Delaying the shutdown of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants may help ease load-shedding, but it raises questions about who will help fund them as lenders and asset managers have committed to net-zero emissions targets.

Business Day TV spoke about this conundrum with Olga Constantatos, head of credit at Futuregrowth.

