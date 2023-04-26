WATCH: Funding Eskom’s coal-fired plants on journey to net-zero emissions

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investments
Since SA enjoys status disproportionate to its small economy and geographical and demographic size, it also stands to lose most from expanded club membership
Legal Resources Centre secures agreement with provincial education department after warning of legal action
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Katherine Child
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA
Sudan’s army has accused the RSF of using a three-day truce to reinforce itself with men and weapons
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
Second-generation compact crossover offers a roomier cabin and a bit more luggage space
Delaying the shutdown of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants may help ease load-shedding, but it raises questions about who will help fund them as lenders and asset managers have committed to net-zero emissions targets.
Business Day TV spoke about this conundrum with Olga Constantatos, head of credit at Futuregrowth.
