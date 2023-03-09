Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Sanlam weathers tough trading environment

Business Day TV speaks to Sanlam financial director Abigail Mukhuba

09 March 2023 - 20:30
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Sanlam has delivered an uptick in profit amid a tough trading environment. During the annual period, headline earnings per share increased by 3%, and this allowed the financial services group to raise its dividend by 8% to just over R3. Business Day TV spoke to financial director Abigail Mukhuba for more on those numbers.

