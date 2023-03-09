Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Sanlam has delivered an uptick in profit amid a tough trading environment. During the annual period, headline earnings per share increased by 3%, and this allowed the financial services group to raise its dividend by 8% to just over R3. Business Day TV spoke to financial director Abigail Mukhuba for more on those numbers.
WATCH: Sanlam weathers tough trading environment
Business Day TV speaks to Sanlam financial director Abigail Mukhuba
