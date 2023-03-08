The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Gender equality would introduce new voices that would foster radical innovation and drive market growth in Africa
But the 2023/24 budget makes no provision for the extension of the grant beyond March next year
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Kasper Rorsted's tenure marred by profit warnings, a consumer boycott in China and firm's break-up with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West
Lodges, game reserves and other tourist attractions said to be too costly for locals
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
EU defence ministers discuss further arms supplies to Kyiv as Russian forces push towards seizing the key eastern city
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
Dealer association says it is unable to enforce transformation processes as member businesses have own objectives
Despite market turmoil and the delisting trend, the JSE has delivered profit growth. During the annual period headline earnings per share increased by 4% as Africa’s largest bourse recorded revenue growth across its business segments. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Leila Fourie for more on those results.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: JSE’s diversification strategy bears fruit
Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie
Despite market turmoil and the delisting trend, the JSE has delivered profit growth. During the annual period headline earnings per share increased by 4% as Africa’s largest bourse recorded revenue growth across its business segments. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Leila Fourie for more on those results.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Cash-flush JSE distributes R668m to shareholders
WATCH: Shoprite delivers profit bump
WATCH: Nedbank posts 20% increase in full-year profit
WATCH: Mpact more than doubles its annual payout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.