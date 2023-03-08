Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: JSE’s diversification strategy bears fruit

Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie

08 March 2023 - 20:35
JSE CEO Leila Fourie. Picture: SUPPLIED
JSE CEO Leila Fourie. Picture: SUPPLIED

Despite market turmoil and the delisting trend, the JSE has delivered profit growth. During the annual period headline earnings per share increased by 4% as Africa’s largest bourse recorded revenue growth across its business segments. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Leila Fourie for more on those results.

Cash-flush JSE distributes R668m to shareholders

The JSE remains profitable despite a raft of delistings in recent years and has announced a dividend of 769 cents per share in its 2022 results
WATCH: Shoprite delivers profit bump

Business Day TV talks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
WATCH: Nedbank posts 20% increase in full-year profit

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CFO Mike Davis
WATCH: Mpact more than doubles its annual payout

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
