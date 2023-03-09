Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digging into Fortress’s interim performance

Business Day TV spoke to Fortress CEO Steven Brown

09 March 2023 - 16:43 Business Day TV
Fortress CEO Steven Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fortress CEO Steven Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Property group Fortress Real Estate has recorded overall low vacancies, but it’s still unable to pay a dividend, and it is dealing with the fallout of losing its real-estate investment trust status.

To discuss this in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Fortress CEO Steven Brown.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Heineken-Distell merger finally gets approval ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
E&T Minerals: the experts in African commodities, ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Mpact decries red tape preventing it from adding ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Cash-flush JSE distributes R668m to shareholders
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Renergen aims to raise more than R1bn in US ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.