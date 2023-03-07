Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Shoprite delivers profit bump

Business Day TV talks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

07 March 2023 - 20:53
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
Image: Supplied

Shoprite has delivered a 17% jump in its half-year revenue and a 10.2% rise in headline earnings per share. Despite the strong showing, the food retailer says profits could have been higher if it was not for the back-to-back power outages. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht.

