Companies / Financial Services

Phatisa invests in East and West African print and packaging firm

The investment in printing and packaging provider MHL is the fifth in the Phatisa Food Fund 2

BL Premium
30 January 2023 - 12:45 Garth Theunissen

Phatisa, the Sub-Saharan private equity investor established in 2005, has acquired a significant minority stake in MHL International Holdings, a printing and packaging provider with strong exposure to the food and beverage sector.

MHL is a subsidiary of The Manipal Group, the India-based conglomerate with interests in printing and technology, which operates in Sub-Saharan Africa through subsidiaries in Kenya and Nigeria. Manipal’s range of products cut across flexible packaging and self-adhesive labels and support a wide variety of industries, including the food, beverage and agriculture sectors. Phatisa did not disclose how much it paid for MHL in its Monday statement announcing the deal but said its capital injection into the company will mostly be used to finance expansion...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.