Phatisa, the Sub-Saharan private equity investor established in 2005, has acquired a significant minority stake in MHL International Holdings, a printing and packaging provider with strong exposure to the food and beverage sector.
MHL is a subsidiary of The Manipal Group, the India-based conglomerate with interests in printing and technology, which operates in Sub-Saharan Africa through subsidiaries in Kenya and Nigeria. Manipal’s range of products cut across flexible packaging and self-adhesive labels and support a wide variety of industries, including the food, beverage and agriculture sectors. Phatisa did not disclose how much it paid for MHL in its Monday statement announcing the deal but said its capital injection into the company will mostly be used to finance expansion...
Phatisa invests in East and West African print and packaging firm
The investment in printing and packaging provider MHL is the fifth in the Phatisa Food Fund 2
