Phatisa private equity in buyout of vaccine producer Deltamune The group is funding a management buyout of the veterinary vaccine producer as part of broader food-security investment strategy

Phatisa, the private equity group with interests in Africa-focused food and agriculture businesses, has helped fund and structure a management buyout of biotechnology company Deltamune, a manufacturer of animal vaccines.

The private equity firm said in a statement on Friday that it had partnered with Deltamune’s management to acquire 100% of the business from HL Hall & Sons Investments, for an undisclosed sum. HL Hall & Sons is a family-owned group of businesses with farming roots going back to 1890 in the Mbombela (Nelspruit) region, which operates businesses spanning fresh produce, property and financial services...