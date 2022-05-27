Companies / Financial Services Q&A: Phatisa sees private equity opportunities in Africa’s challenges The private equity player is deploying the $143m it raised for its Food Fund 2 and sees ‘material opportunities’ in Africa’s food value chain B L Premium

Phatisa, a private equity firm established in 2005 that invests across the African food value chain, is deploying the $143m in capital it raised for its Food Fund 2.

It has partnered development finance institutions (DFIs) including British International Investment (formerly CDC Group), Norfund, and Finnfund who have invested in the fund and also co-invest alongside Phatisa in its investee companies. Stuart Bradley, managing partner at Phatisa, sat down with Business Day to discuss the firm’s investment philosophy...